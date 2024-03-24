Wells Fargo & Company’s (WFC) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $63.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $57.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.74.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $57.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $202.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.64. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $58.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $516,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.