Western Union (NYSE:WU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Western Union Stock Performance

Western Union stock opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.53. Western Union has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $14.19.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 55.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Union news, Director Timothy P. Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,234.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Western Union

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Western Union by 134.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Western Union during the third quarter valued at $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Union by 92.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

