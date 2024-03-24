Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of UUU opened at $1.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.53. Universal Security Instruments has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $5.20.
Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter.
Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.
