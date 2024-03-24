Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of UUU opened at $1.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.53. Universal Security Instruments has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $5.20.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

About Universal Security Instruments

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUU Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.