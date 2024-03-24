United States Steel (NYSE:X) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United States Steel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.89.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of X opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. United States Steel has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $50.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average is $39.91.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of X. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 485,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,599,000 after purchasing an additional 221,686 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $65,678,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

