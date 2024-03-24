Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
TSHA has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.57.
Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Up 4.8 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.
Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
See Also
