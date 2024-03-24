Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PGEN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precigen to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday.

Get Precigen alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Precigen

Precigen Trading Down 8.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of PGEN opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Precigen has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $347.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32.

In other Precigen news, Director Randal J. Kirk bought 96,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $136,327.26. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,096,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,327.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Precigen

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Precigen by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Precigen by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Precigen by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Precigen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 534,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Precigen by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precigen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. The company, through its technologies, enables to find solutions for biotherapeutics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.