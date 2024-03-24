Jeremy Stakol Sells 33,154 Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Stock

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy Stakol sold 33,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,950 ($113.94), for a total value of £2,967,283 ($3,777,572.25).

NEXT Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NXT stock opened at GBX 9,192 ($117.02) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,432.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,875.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.39. The stock has a market cap of £11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,606.99, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.27. NEXT plc has a 1-year low of GBX 6,114 ($77.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,204 ($117.17).

Get NEXT alerts:

NEXT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 141 ($1.80) per share. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $66.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,601.40%.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.