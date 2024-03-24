Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for UiPath (NYSE:PATH)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $29.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PATH. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on UiPath from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on UiPath from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Get UiPath alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PATH

UiPath Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at UiPath

Shares of PATH stock opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.11 and a beta of 0.97. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $365,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,928,144.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,000 shares of company stock worth $9,784,110 over the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,950 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in UiPath by 7.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.