Guggenheim Raises Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Price Target to $12.50

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Guggenheim from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSQ

Townsquare Media Price Performance

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. This is a boost from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is presently -27.37%.

Insider Transactions at Townsquare Media

In related news, COO Erik Hellum sold 3,380 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $37,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 736,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,126,198.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 41,477 shares of company stock worth $453,892 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Townsquare Media

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 28,217 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 24,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 294,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.