StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.26. The company has a market cap of $190.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.98.

In other news, CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 12,560 shares of Moleculin Biotech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $129,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,807.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,458 shares of company stock valued at $159,990 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $2,753,000. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

