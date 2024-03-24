BOX’s (BOX) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.84. BOX has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $31.94.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $323,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,421,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,414,596.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,048,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,843,803.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $323,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,421,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,414,596.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,305 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at $19,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BOX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,064,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,810,000 after purchasing an additional 159,111 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in BOX by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 143,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP purchased a new position in BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,729,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

