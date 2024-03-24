Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Given “Hold” Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 180 ($2.29) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Oxford Biomedica Price Performance

LON OXB opened at GBX 196.80 ($2.51) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £196.72 million, a PE ratio of -307.50 and a beta of 1.00. Oxford Biomedica has a 52 week low of GBX 164.29 ($2.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 474.50 ($6.04). The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 182.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 212.73.

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.