Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Given “Hold” Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 180 ($2.29) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Oxford Biomedica Price Performance
LON OXB opened at GBX 196.80 ($2.51) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £196.72 million, a PE ratio of -307.50 and a beta of 1.00. Oxford Biomedica has a 52 week low of GBX 164.29 ($2.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 474.50 ($6.04). The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 182.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 212.73.
Oxford Biomedica Company Profile
