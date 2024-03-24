Kainos Group’s (KNOS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.73) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Kainos Group stock opened at GBX 984.50 ($12.53) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Kainos Group has a 52 week low of GBX 900.50 ($11.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,421 ($18.09). The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,983.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,078.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,087.34.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

