Kainos Group’s (KNOS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.73) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.
Kainos Group Trading Down 1.7 %
About Kainos Group
Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.
