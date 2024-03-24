HSBC Upgrades Elementis (LON:ELM) to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of Elementis (LON:ELM – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 170 ($2.16) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

ELM stock opened at GBX 140.80 ($1.79) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 135.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 126.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £827.66 million, a PE ratio of -2,011.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.94. Elementis has a 12 month low of GBX 96.60 ($1.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 148.20 ($1.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Elementis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,857.14%.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers.

