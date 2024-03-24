Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Eagle Eye Solutions Group Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of EYE stock opened at GBX 560 ($7.13) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 556.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 520.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £165.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 430 ($5.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 605 ($7.70).
Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile
