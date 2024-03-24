Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Price Target Increased to C$2.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CXB. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.12.

Shares of CVE:CXB opened at C$0.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. Calibre Mining has a one year low of C$0.30 and a one year high of C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94.

In other news, Director Darren John Hall purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.22 per share, with a total value of C$30,450.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,090.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

