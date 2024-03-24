ATB Capital Boosts Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$90.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

IMO has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$89.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities downgraded Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$88.38.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$92.16 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$60.19 and a one year high of C$92.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$82.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$79.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.39. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of C$13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.57 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 8.3409091 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.27%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

