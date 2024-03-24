MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) PT Lowered to C$19.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MAG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.88.

MAG opened at C$12.50 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$11.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.04 and a quick ratio of 25.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

