Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

POW has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Power Co. of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$41.78.

Shares of POW stock opened at C$37.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 45.83. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$32.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.30.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$21.37 billion for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Research analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.4763006 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

