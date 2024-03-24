Chromocell Therapeutics Co.’s Quiet Period To End on March 27th (NYSE:CHRO)

Chromocell Therapeutics’ (NYSE:CHRO – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, March 27th. Chromocell Therapeutics had issued 1,100,000 shares in its public offering on February 16th. The total size of the offering was $6,600,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Chromocell Therapeutics Trading Down 11.5 %

Shares of NYSE CHRO opened at $2.46 on Friday. Chromocell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

Chromocell Therapeutics Company Profile

Chromocell Therapeutics Corporation, a clinical-stage biotech company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new therapeutics to alleviate pain. The company intends to selectively target the sodium ion-channel known as NaV1.7, as well as other receptors in the NaV family. Its lead compound comprises CC8464, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of erythromelalgia, as well as other fields of neuropathic pain.

