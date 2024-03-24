True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$11.25 to C$10.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TNT.UN. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$8.65 to C$8.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$8.05 to C$9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.
Read Our Latest Report on True North Commercial REIT
True North Commercial REIT Trading Down 0.2 %
True North Commercial REIT Company Profile
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than True North Commercial REIT
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.