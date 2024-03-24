True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$11.25 to C$10.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TNT.UN. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$8.65 to C$8.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$8.05 to C$9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of True North Commercial REIT stock opened at C$9.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$142.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.50. True North Commercial REIT has a 1-year low of C$6.33 and a 1-year high of C$20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.41, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

