Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, March 28th

Shares of Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Free Report) are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 28th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th.

Terumo Stock Performance

Terumo stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average of $32.14. Terumo has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $41.19.

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Terumo had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Terumo will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terumo Company Profile

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

