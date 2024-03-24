Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Lowered to C$10.75 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.75 to C$10.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.21.

TSE CG opened at C$7.70 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.07 and a 12-month high of C$10.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of C$1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$462.92 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.4803493 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.90%.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 110,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total transaction of C$766,955.67. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

