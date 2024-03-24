Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) PT Raised to C$53.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Acumen Capital from C$47.50 to C$53.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$51.20.

Shares of BDGI stock opened at C$50.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.17. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$24.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.73.

In other news, Director Stephen James Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$33.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,950.00. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

