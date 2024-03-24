Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Lowered to C$310.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Desjardins from C$320.00 to C$310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BYD. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC raised Boyd Group Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$285.00 to C$306.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$319.85.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

TSE:BYD opened at C$287.46 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$206.30 and a twelve month high of C$324.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$302.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$270.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is presently 11.72%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.