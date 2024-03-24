Brokers Issue Forecasts for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ current full-year earnings is ($1.48) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

RRGB opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.73 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 17,823.75% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 750.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

