Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Insider Sells £488,417.40 in Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) insider Philip Harrison sold 131,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.74), for a total transaction of £488,417.40 ($621,791.73).

Balfour Beatty Stock Up 0.2 %

Balfour Beatty stock opened at GBX 378.80 ($4.82) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21. The company has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 901.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 341.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 329.29. Balfour Beatty plc has a twelve month low of GBX 291.60 ($3.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 401.20 ($5.11).

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

Balfour Beatty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio is 2,857.14%.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services for infrastructure and buildings markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.