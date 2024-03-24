James Thomson Purchases 9,500 Shares of MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) insider James Thomson acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 511 ($6.51) per share, with a total value of £48,545 ($61,801.40).

MJ Gleeson Stock Up 1.0 %

MJ Gleeson stock opened at GBX 500 ($6.37) on Friday. MJ Gleeson plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 344.50 ($4.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 548 ($6.98). The firm has a market capitalization of £291.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,724.14 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 496.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 454.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 4.61.

MJ Gleeson Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. MJ Gleeson’s payout ratio is 4,482.76%.

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

