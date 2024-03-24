Insider Buying: Murray International (LON:MYI) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Eckersley acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £12,450 ($15,849.78).
Murray International Price Performance
Shares of MYI stock opened at GBX 251.50 ($3.20) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 244.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 242.26. The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,197.62 and a beta of 0.79. Murray International has a twelve month low of GBX 218.50 ($2.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 275.84 ($3.51). The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.
Murray International Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a GBX 4.30 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Murray International’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Murray International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,714.29%.
Murray International Company Profile
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
