Insider Buying: LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA – Get Free Report) insider Paul Curtis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £6,700 ($8,529.60).

LPA Group Price Performance

Shares of LPA stock opened at GBX 61.50 ($0.78) on Friday. LPA Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 56.60 ($0.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 104 ($1.32). The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 77.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 79.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 878.57 and a beta of 0.18.

Get LPA Group alerts:

LPA Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. LPA Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,428.57%.

LPA Group Company Profile

LPA Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and market industrial electrical and electronic products for rail, aerospace and defense, aircraft ground power, infrastructure, marine, and industrial markets primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.