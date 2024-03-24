First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

FM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised First Quantum Minerals from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised First Quantum Minerals from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “outperform spec market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.22.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$13.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$9.31 and a 12 month high of C$39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.97.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.40). The firm had revenue of C$1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.58 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.78%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

