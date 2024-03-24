Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN) Decreased by Cormark

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Free Report) – Cormark reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Titanium Transp in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Cormark also issued estimates for Titanium Transp’s FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Titanium Transp Price Performance

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$119.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$121.80 million.

Titanium Transp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.

