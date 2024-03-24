HC Wainwright Weighs in on Tyra Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now expects that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.50). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tyra Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

TYRA opened at $16.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.13 million, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.19. Tyra Biosciences has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $20.67.

Insider Transactions at Tyra Biosciences

In other Tyra Biosciences news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 1,733 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $34,815.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 431,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,677,895.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,816 shares of company stock worth $298,165 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYRA. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 198.1% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1,244.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 206.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

