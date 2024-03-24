Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Lowered by Zacks Research

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average is $33.28. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.82, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -90.32%.

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.