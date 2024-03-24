Bitcoin Depot (BTM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 25th. Analysts expect Bitcoin Depot to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Performance

Shares of BTM opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49. Bitcoin Depot has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 14,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $35,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,077.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitcoin Depot

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

