iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,101,052,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $523.92. 6,940,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,861,968. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $391.09 and a 1 year high of $526.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

