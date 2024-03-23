Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.5% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $689.52.

NYSE LLY opened at $770.30 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $323.26 and a 12 month high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $731.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $720.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $630.77.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

