CX Institutional Sells 98 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CX Institutional reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. United Bank boosted its stake in Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price target (down from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,498. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $337.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $370.57 and a 200 day moving average of $339.99. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $259.30 and a 1-year high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

