Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.55. 4,169,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,746,208. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.43. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

