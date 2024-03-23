MKT Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MKT Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 43,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 84,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.66. 5,974,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,267,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.06.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.39.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

