Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.0 %

LLY traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $770.61. 1,981,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,750. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $323.26 and a one year high of $800.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.20 billion, a PE ratio of 132.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $720.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $630.77.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

