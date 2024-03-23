Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $770,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,303,688,000 after purchasing an additional 458,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chevron by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,761,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,995 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,236,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,059,834,000 after purchasing an additional 368,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Chevron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,705,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,828,537,000 after purchasing an additional 569,850 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.39.

Chevron Trading Down 0.1 %

CVX stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,974,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,267,587. The firm has a market cap of $287.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.06.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.