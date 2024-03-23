HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.9% in the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Chevron by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

Chevron Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CVX traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $154.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,974,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,267,587. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.