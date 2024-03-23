Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Increased by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 14.5% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $30,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,258 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,866,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,244,000 after buying an additional 171,161 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,882,000 after buying an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $181.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.64. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

