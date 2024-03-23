Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Sells 999 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 131,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,131,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,700,000 after buying an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 54,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,151. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $49.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.90.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

