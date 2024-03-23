iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Stock Position Increased by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 412.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,213 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 182.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $57.70. 199,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,357. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.58.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

