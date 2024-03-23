Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 6,605 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,605 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 5.5% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco QQQ worth $135,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 57,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after acquiring an additional 40,004 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 89,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,801,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 63,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,186,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $446.38. The stock had a trading volume of 28,253,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,933,948. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $304.77 and a 1-year high of $449.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $430.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.55.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.