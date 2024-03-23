Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,138 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Pfizer by 308.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 250,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 189,223 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 216,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 49,521 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $1,327,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 24,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.36. 28,830,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,466,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The company has a market cap of $154.93 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

