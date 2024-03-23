LVW Advisors LLC Buys 5,916 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 991,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,677,000 after acquiring an additional 60,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,309,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average is $35.76.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.