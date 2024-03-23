Retirement Planning Group LLC Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 35,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.44. 1,356,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,414. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.4477 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

